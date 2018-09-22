Join us for our annual Halloween Happenings event! Enjoy a Halloween themed sea lion show, special penguin and seal presentations, games, crafts and fun trick or treat stations!

This event is so popular that this year we have expanded it to two days! We want to make sure that everyone can enjoy the Aquarium this Halloween!

Saturday, October 27 - 3pm-6pm

Sunday, October 28 - 1pm-4pm

As always, children in costume are free and adults are $10!

*Event pricing only available during the specified event times. Members free. No other discounts or coupons apply.*