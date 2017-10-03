Halloween Happenings: The Wizard of Cause

I've a feeling we're not in the Aquarium of Niagara anymore...

Sea lions, penguins and seals, oh my!

Help Dorothy, Toto, the Fisherman and the Courageous Sea Lion stop the Wicked Witch from polluting the ocean in our Wizard of Cause Sea Lion Show! The bell is out of order, please knock to enter the Emerald City where you can make your own rainbow or tornado, learn how to live emerald and find out who's behind the curtain! And the Lollipop Penguin Guild welcomes you to Munchkin Land and more!

When: Saturday, October 28th

Time: 3:00pm to 6:00pm

Price: $10 for adults; children in costume are free, Members are free

*Price only applicable between 3:00pm and 6:00pm

*All other coupons and discounts will not be apply