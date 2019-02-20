The You’ve Gotta Have Art Festival is held every March, and the 2019 festival will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, from 10 AM to 4 PM, and Sunday, March 3rd, from 12 to 4 PM at Clarence Presbyterian Church, 9675 Main Street, Clarence, NY, next door to the Clarence High School. All proceeds from the artist entry donations, admission donations, food sales and the special raffle will benefit the Family Justice Center’s Northtowns location, which provides services for victims of domestic violence and Hearts and Hands, which provides services to the elderly and homebound.

The You’ve Gotta Have Art Festival is a juried show and sale featuring 40+ artists, including many Roycroft artisans. Paintings, jewelry, pottery, glass, photography, textile art, and wood furniture and carvings will be for sale by the artists. In addition, a raffle of artwork donated by participating artists will be held, concluding on Sunday. A free children’s creative art project is offered on Saturday, and a delicious breakfast and lunch will be available at the Crafty Café’ on both days.

The admission donation is $3 per person. Children 12 and under are admitted free both days.

Bring your family and friends to this artistic celebration that will benefit services for domestic violence victims, the elderly and homebound. For more information visit www.gottahaveartfestival.com, email gottahaveart@clarencepresby.org, or call the church office at 759-8396.