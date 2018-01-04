Buffalo Jazz Collective presents a family concert "I Got Rhythm: The Music of George Gershwin" on Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m. at Theatre of Youth.

From An American in Paris, to Rhapsody in Blue, to Porgy and Bess, George Gershwin is one of the most prolific composers in American history. For this interactive concert, we present some of Gershwin’s most famous songs including, “I Got Rhythm,” “Summertime,” and “Embraceable You.” Children and parents alike are sure to enjoy listening, singing, and moving to some of the greatest American songs ever written.

The Buffalo Jazz Collective is a group of jazz musicians and advocates dedicated to preserving, celebrating, and advancing the rich jazz heritage of Western New York. Through performance, education, and media, they pay tribute to our city’s musical past and nurture its future by ensuring jazz remains at the core of our cultural landscape.

Tickets are $10 for children; $15 for adults.