Golden Mummies of Egypt makes its U.S. premiere and consists of over 100 key objects from the Manchester Museum’s world-class collection, including eight mummies, as well as masks, coffins, jewelry and sculpture. Using interactive CT scan technology, Golden Mummies of Egypt reveals stories hidden beneath the wrappings, but also questions why we are fascinated by mummies and what they might tell us about ourselves. Tickets ($19 adults; $16 Children ages 2+) have designated entry times and include exhibit fee and general museum admission.