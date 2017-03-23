Gliding Stars 13th Annual Ice Show

Gliding Stars of Western New York will present their annual ice show, “Gliding Stars Skates Through the Library” at the Northtown Center at Amherst, 1615 Manor Drive in Williamsville on Friday March 31st at 7:00pm and Saturday April 1st at 1:00pm. Fun for the whole family, skaters will pay tribute to our community libraries and to many of the best loved books that can be found there!

More than 100 skaters and 200 volunteers will participate in the ice show, which brings together people who have been skating at rinks in Hamburg and Niagara Falls, NY since October.

The show will feature special guest skater, Carly Donowick. A former competitive ice dancer, Carly represented the United States in several international competitions and is two-time Pacific Coast champion. Carly is a native of West Seneca, NY.

Tickets are $8.00 in advance (call 608-8345 to reserve) or $10.00 at the door. Admission is free for children 4 and under.

Founded in 1994, the adaptive ice skating program for individuals with disabilities headquartered in Buffalo now has seven chapters in four states and continues to grow.

For more information please visit their website at www.glidingstars.org/gliding-stars-of-western-new-york.