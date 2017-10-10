Giving Thanks Celebration

This event will include vendor displays, information resource tables and special activities for the students including goal setting and mentoring, Engineering for Kids, a digital music production workshop, creating a special table runner for your Holiday table, lacrosse and volleyball with PAL and swimming lessons. For parents there will be grocery bingo games, a craft lesson – creating a Thanksgiving centerpiece, and a special program – Healthy Cooking on a Budget. Free breakfast (9am) and lunch (11:30am) will be offered.