This event will include vendor displays, information resource tables and special activities for the students including goal setting and mentoring, Engineering for Kids, a digital music production workshop, creating a special table runner for your Holiday table, lacrosse and volleyball with PAL and swimming lessons. For parents there will be grocery bingo games, a craft lesson – creating a Thanksgiving centerpiece, and a special program – Healthy Cooking on a Budget. Free breakfast (9am) and lunch (11:30am) will be offered.
Giving Thanks Celebration
South Park Community School 150 Southside Parkway, Buffalo, New York 14220
South Park Community School 150 Southside Parkway, Buffalo, New York 14220 View Map
Free Event, Thanksgiving