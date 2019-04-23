× Expand Girl Scouts of Western New York Girl Scout Information Night at Elks Lodge

Join us Wednesday, May 1, at the Elks Lodge in Lancaster (33 Legion Parkway) to learn more about Girl Scouts and be prepared for Girl Scouts this fall. It’s an open house style event featuring activities for girls, your chance to meet new leaders, and information about Girl Scout camp this summer.

5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Currently registered Girl Scouts are invited to come at this time if they are looking to renew, switch troops, or begin a new troop

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This time is for girls PreK age and older looking to learn more about Girl Scouts and how to get involved.

The cost of membership is $25 and financial aid is available.