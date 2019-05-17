Get Outdoors Day

Join Reinstein Woods and the towns of Cheektowaga and Amherst for a day of outdoor fun. Learn a new skill, including archery, camping, birdwatching or geocaching. Kids can enjoy face painting, nature play stations, and games. Nature walks, food trucks, basket raffles, and more!

No registration required for this FREE event! For more information, visit reinsteinwoods.org or call 716-683-5959.