Meet and take pictures with Frosty and the “huggable snowman” as the duo stroll through the museum. Marvel at a detailed winter village scene crafted by Rochester LEGO Users Group. Read a snowy story to Tacky the Penguin and cozy up with a book in the Winter Reading Corner. Design a colorful snowflake, craft a penguin using your handprint, and try your hand at a snowman bowling game. On Saturday, delight in previews of The Nutcracker by dancers from the New York State Ballet. Included with general museum admission fees.
Frosty and Friends
The Strong Museum 1 Manhattan Square, Rochester, New York 14607 View Map
Family Program, Museum Event, Story Time