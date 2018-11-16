Frosty and Friends

Meet and take pictures with Frosty and the “huggable snowman” as the duo stroll through the museum. Marvel at a detailed winter village scene crafted by Rochester LEGO Users Group. Read a snowy story to Tacky the Penguin and cozy up with a book in the Winter Reading Corner. Design a colorful snowflake, craft a penguin using your handprint, and try your hand at a snowman bowling game. On Saturday, delight in previews of The Nutcracker by dancers from the New York State Ballet. Included with general museum admission fees.