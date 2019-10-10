Friends of the Boston Library Gala and Book Sale

× Expand Lydia Herren Boston Library

Please join us on Friday, October 18th from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM for the Friends of the Boston Library's 37th Annual Gala Fundraiser and Book Sale.

Food, wine, basket raffle, door prizes and live music by Sara Elizabeth! Kids- wear your Halloween costumes and get entered to win prizes! The Book Sale begins on Friday, October 18th during the Gala and continues from Saturday, October 19th - Friday, October 25th during regular library hours. We've got something for everyone! Books, movies, music CDs, records, and more! Most items are $1.00 or less. Call 716-941-3516 for more information.

Cost: Tickets for the Gala are $8.00 per person, $15.00 per family available at the door

Book Sale begins on October 18th and continues until 5:00 PM on October 25th.

Books are presorted and priced to sell. Most items are $1.00 and under. Children's books are only .25 cents. Many DVDs, music, and almost new items are available. Something for everyone! Boxes and bags provided by the library or you may bring your own. $5.00 Box Sale Thursday October 24th. $2.00 Box Sale Friday October 25th. Sale runs during regular library hours:

Saturday 10 AM - 2 PM

Monday 10 AM - 8 PM

Tuesday 1 PM - 8 PM

Thursday 10 AM - 8 PM

Friday 1 PM - 5 PM