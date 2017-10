Books are presorted and priced to sell. Most items are $1.00 and under. Children's books are only 25 cents. Many DVDs, music, and almost new items are available. Something for everyone! Boxes and bags provided by the library or you may bring your own. $5.00 Box Sale Thursday October 26th. $2.00 Box Sale Friday October 27th. Sale runs during regular library hours:

Saturday 10 AM - 2 PM

Monday 10 AM - 8 PM

Tuesday 1 PM - 8 PM

Thursday 10 AM - 8 PM

Friday 2 PM - 6 PM