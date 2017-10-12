French Heritage Day

Old Fort Niagara Fort Niagara State Park, Youngstown, New York 14174

Visit Old Fort Niagara to learn about its earliest days as a French trading post. This interactive, living-history day features the French influences on soldiers' lives, food, music and trade, with musket and artillery firing demonstrations.

Everything is included with regular admission to the fort: $12/adult, $8/child (ages 6-12), free for children under 5, free for members.

A hearth cooking class is also being offered. Learn how to prepare an authentic 18th century meal in the French Castle. Registration is required by calling (716) 745-7611. Cost is $50/person ($45/member).

Info
Cooking Classes, History
716-745-7611
