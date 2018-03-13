FREE Workshop Series for Parents of Young Children

FREE Parenting Workshop Series, every Tuesday, April 17 - May 8, 5pm-6pm at EPIC - 1000 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14202. Dinner provided; free children's books.

Topics:

April 17 - Parenting Styles & Decision Making

April 24 - Communicating with Teachers

May 1 - Structure and Limits: Preventing and Managing Problem Behaviors

May 8th – Coping with Daily Stress & Frustrations

ATTEND ALL WORKSHOPS AND YOU WILL BE ENTERED INTO A RAFFLE FOR A GIFT CARD OR A FISHER-PRICE TOY.

Registration is REQUIRED. Call 716-332-4115 or visit https://www.epicforchildren.org/events/free-parenting-workshop-series