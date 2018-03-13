FREE Workshop Series for Parents of Young Children

to Google Calendar - FREE Workshop Series for Parents of Young Children - 2018-04-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FREE Workshop Series for Parents of Young Children - 2018-04-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FREE Workshop Series for Parents of Young Children - 2018-04-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - FREE Workshop Series for Parents of Young Children - 2018-04-17 17:00:00

EPIC Headquarters 1000 Main St., Buffalo, New York 14202

FREE Parenting Workshop Series, every Tuesday, April 17 - May 8, 5pm-6pm at EPIC - 1000 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14202. Dinner provided; free children's books.

Topics:

April 17 - Parenting Styles & Decision Making

April 24 - Communicating with Teachers

May 1 - Structure and Limits: Preventing and Managing Problem Behaviors

May 8th – Coping with Daily Stress & Frustrations

ATTEND ALL WORKSHOPS AND YOU WILL BE ENTERED INTO A RAFFLE FOR A GIFT CARD OR A FISHER-PRICE TOY.

Registration is REQUIRED. Call 716-332-4115 or visit https://www.epicforchildren.org/events/free-parenting-workshop-series

Info
EPIC Headquarters 1000 Main St., Buffalo, New York 14202 View Map
Free Event, Parents, Workshops
716-332-4115
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - FREE Workshop Series for Parents of Young Children - 2018-04-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FREE Workshop Series for Parents of Young Children - 2018-04-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FREE Workshop Series for Parents of Young Children - 2018-04-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - FREE Workshop Series for Parents of Young Children - 2018-04-17 17:00:00 to Google Calendar - FREE Workshop Series for Parents of Young Children - 2018-04-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FREE Workshop Series for Parents of Young Children - 2018-04-24 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FREE Workshop Series for Parents of Young Children - 2018-04-24 17:00:00 iCalendar - FREE Workshop Series for Parents of Young Children - 2018-04-24 17:00:00 to Google Calendar - FREE Workshop Series for Parents of Young Children - 2018-05-01 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FREE Workshop Series for Parents of Young Children - 2018-05-01 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FREE Workshop Series for Parents of Young Children - 2018-05-01 17:00:00 iCalendar - FREE Workshop Series for Parents of Young Children - 2018-05-01 17:00:00 to Google Calendar - FREE Workshop Series for Parents of Young Children - 2018-05-08 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FREE Workshop Series for Parents of Young Children - 2018-05-08 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FREE Workshop Series for Parents of Young Children - 2018-05-08 17:00:00 iCalendar - FREE Workshop Series for Parents of Young Children - 2018-05-08 17:00:00
Subscribe to our FREE Digital Issues!

Sign up to receive an email alert as soon as a new issue goes live.