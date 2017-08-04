Quantcast

Free Family Movie Night in Delaware Park

Shakespeare Hill in Delaware Park 199 Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo, New York 14222

Family Movie Night at Shakespeare Hill is a FREE outdoor film series, presented by Wegmans and the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. It is kid-friendly and free for all to enjoy!

MONDAY, AUGUST 14

Title: The Bee Movie

Rated: PG

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/228734034286625/

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

Title: Shrek

Rated: PG

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1927190164220281/

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:

- The film begins at dusk

- Timing indicated on this event page is TENTATIVE

- This movie screening is WEATHER DEPENDENT

For latest updates, visit https://www.bfloparks.org/delaware

Info
Shakespeare Hill in Delaware Park 199 Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo, New York 14222 View Map
Free Event, Movie
716-838-1249
