Free Family Movie Night in Delaware Park

Family Movie Night at Shakespeare Hill is a FREE outdoor film series, presented by Wegmans and the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. It is kid-friendly and free for all to enjoy!
MONDAY, AUGUST 14
Title: The Bee Movie
Rated: PG
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/228734034286625/
MONDAY, AUGUST 21
Title: Shrek
Rated: PG
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1927190164220281/
PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:
- The film begins at dusk
- Timing indicated on this event page is TENTATIVE
- This movie screening is WEATHER DEPENDENT
For latest updates, visit https://www.bfloparks.org/delaware