Create your own medieval legend in an enchanted play area filled with castles, dragons, and more. Then visit the newly opened The Lost World of Dragons exhibit. Pose for pictures with a regal red dragon, a slithering sea serpent, and the legendary wyvern. Included with general museum admission fees.

Monday through Saturday , 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.