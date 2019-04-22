Film: Secret Path

× Expand People Inc Secret Path Flyer

The next movie to be featured in the Museum of disABILITY History Film and Speaker Series will be Secret Path, presented on Friday, May 3, with two showings at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Museum of disABILITY History, 3826 Main Street, Buffalo. A reception with refreshments and speakers will be at 5 p.m.

Secret Path is a series of ten poems inspired by the story of Chanie Wenjack, a twelve year-old boy who ran away from Cecilia Residential School in Kenora, Ontario in an attempt to get to his family who he was taken from over 400 miles away. The poems were transformed into 10 songs by Kevin Drew and Dave Hamelin, called Secret Path

In 2014, Gord and Mike brought the music to comic artist Jeff Lemire for his help illustrating Chanie’s story, bringing him and the many children like him to life.

Speakers John Volpe and Michael Bastine discuss their community connection to the Secret Path.

John Volpe is an Algonquin Elder, Healer, Protector of Wildlife, and an environmental activist. For many years he has conducted in our region independent scientific studies and reports on turtles and fish. He has given numerous talks in local communities and high schools and has been a consultant to environmental organizations.

Michael Bastine is an Algonquin healer, elder, and former student of famous Tuscarora medicine man Wallace “Mad Bear” Anderson and Tuscarora healer Ted Williams.

Refreshments available. Registration encouraged. To RSVP or for more information, email Alex Jusko at ajusko@people-inc.org or call 716-629-3626.