Fearless February - UB Family Day

BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York is pleased to invite the community to an afternoon filled with FREE family-friendly games and healthy activities at UB’s Alumni Arena – home of the UB Bulls! Stay active and healthy this winter with basketball, swimming, a toddler area featuring the Healthy Zone Cruiser, and much more! Pre-register at https://bit.ly/2veG85E
University at Buffalo North Campus Flint Road, Town of Amherst, New York 14226 View Map
