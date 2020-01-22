Fearless February - UB Family Day

University at Buffalo North Campus Flint Road, Town of Amherst, New York 14226

BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York is pleased to invite the community to an afternoon filled with FREE family-friendly games and healthy activities at UB’s Alumni Arena – home of the UB Bulls! Stay active and healthy this winter with basketball, swimming, a toddler area featuring the Healthy Zone Cruiser, and much more! Pre-register at https://bit.ly/2veG85E

University at Buffalo North Campus Flint Road, Town of Amherst, New York 14226 View Map
Family Program, Fitness, Free Event, Sports
