Fearless February - Free Skate at Healthy Zone Rink

BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York is pleased to invite the community to an afternoon of free ice skating at the Healthy Zone Rink and refreshments.

Registration is required for all skaters. Spectators do not need to register to watch their skaters. All skaters must have a signed waiver upon check-in.

Skate rentals will be available for $4 on a first-come first-served basis and quantities are limited.