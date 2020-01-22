Fearless February - Free Skate at Canalside

BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York is pleased to invite the community to a free ice skating session in the heart of Downtown Buffalo, at The Ice at Canalside.

Registration is required for all skaters, spectators are not required to register. All skaters must have a signed waiver upon check-in.

Loaner skates will be available for free on a first-come, first-served basis and quantities are limited.

Bumper cars, curling, and bowling will be available for FREE on a first-come, first-served basis.

Register at https://bit.ly/2TJelEC