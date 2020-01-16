×
Photo provided by BlueCross BlueShield of WNY
Fearless Family Play Day
Presented by BlueCross BlueShield of WNY the first Saturday of each month, Fearless Family Play Days offer a full day of fun and engaging healthy activities located throughout the museum. Fearless Family Play Days are $3 off admission for BlueCross BlueShield of WNY members with proof of membership.
Info
Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum 130 Main Street, Buffalo, New York 14202 View Map
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Museum Event