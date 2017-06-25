Quantcast

Fantasticallly Funny Children's Tales!

Leary Theatre at Niagara University Elizabeth Ann Clune Ctr for Theatre, Buffalo, New York 14109

N.U.R.T. (Niagara University Repertory Theatre) presents FREE performances at 10am and 1pm, bringing fast, furious, fantastically funny children's to life for family enjoyment.

Thursdays, July 6, 13, 20, 27 and August 3, 10, and 7 at Leary Theatre, Elizabeth Ann Clune Center for Theatre, on the Niagara University Campus.

All performances are FREE! For more information, call the Niagara University Theatre box office at 716-286-8685.

Children's Theater, Free Event
716-286-8685
