Fantasticallly Funny Children's Tales!

N.U.R.T. (Niagara University Repertory Theatre) presents FREE performances at 10am and 1pm, bringing fast, furious, fantastically funny children's to life for family enjoyment.

Thursdays, July 6, 13, 20, 27 and August 3, 10, and 7 at Leary Theatre, Elizabeth Ann Clune Center for Theatre, on the Niagara University Campus.

All performances are FREE! For more information, call the Niagara University Theatre box office at 716-286-8685.