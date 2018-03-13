Family Yoga

Join Donna Baia from Kidding Around Yoga for a fun filled yoga class for children, ages 4 – 12 & their family! There will be music, a game, storytelling with yoga poses, partner poses and lots of fun and laughter as we practice yoga together!

Participants will practice yoga poses, plus breathing and relaxation techniques that are useful in our daily lives. Bring a yoga mat if you have one. Some extra mats will be available. No prior yoga experience is needed.

All are welcome to attend!

Come and experience the joy of yoga with your family

Registration and parent participation are required. Register at the librarian’s desk or call the library at (716) 873-2842.