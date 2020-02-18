Family Yoga with Donna Baia

×
Kenilworth Library
Looking for some relaxation during the school break? Join Donna Baia from Kidding Around Yoga for a fun, relaxing, and engaging yoga class for the whole family. This class is for kids age 4-12 with parent/caregiver participation, and no prior yoga experience is needed. Call the Kenilworth Library at 716-834-7657 or go visit our website to register.
Info
The Kenilworth Library 318 Montrose Ave., Buffalo, New York 14223 View Map
Family Program, Free Event, Health & Wellness, Library Program