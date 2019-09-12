Family Night - The War of 1812 in Niagara County

The History Center 215 Niagara St., Lockport, New York 14094

The History Center's Family Nights include a pizza supper at 5:30pm for a nominal donation followed by a brief presentation and a hands-on activity appropriate for adults and children. The program concludes by 7:15pm.

This month, learn about the crucial role Niagara County played in this international conflict. Fighting not only took place in Lewiston and Fort Niagara but in other places in the county as well. Find out where these sites were located, learn what a "powder monkey" did, and make a ping pong ball cannon.

Pre-registration is required for all programs. Call 716-434-7433 for reservations.

November 19 - Final Trivia Answer: I Love Lucy, Star Trek, Brady Bunch, Dallas, Seinfeld

December 17 - A Baby Boomers' Christmas: Holiday Shopping in the 1950s and 1960s

Free Event, History
716-434-7433
