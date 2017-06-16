Quantcast

Family Night: The Erie Canal

The History Center 215 Niagara St., Lockport, New York 14094

Family Nights at the Niagara History Center are a series of FREE monthly programs and activities specifically designed for families with children ages 5 and up. All ages will share a good time learning about history that happened right here in Niagara County through a brief presentation, hands-on activities, games, crafts, role-playing and other fun experiences related to the evening's theme.

A pizza and beverage supper will be available for a nominal donation from 5:30pm-6pm.

This FREE program is open to all Western New York families, regardless of residence, but pre-registration is required. Call the History Center at 716-434-7433 for reservations.

716-434-7433

