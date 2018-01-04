Family Night: Frozen Niagara

Bring the family out for an evening of local history experienced with fun for all-ages as the Niagara History Center brings back its popular Family Nights for 2018. We’ll kick off the new year with the January theme Frozen Niagara on Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at our 215 Niagara St. site in Lockport.

Family Nights are a series of free-admission monthly programs and activities specifically created for families with children ages 5 and up. Each night has a theme based upon history that happened right here in Niagara County, expressed through activities everyone can share and enjoy.

A pizza and beverage supper will be available for a nominal donation from 5:30-6:00 p.m., followed by a short presentation and then an hour of hands-on activities, games, crafts, role-playing and other enjoyable experiences related to the evening’s theme.

Open to all regardless of residence. Reservations are needed for Family Nights and programs fill up quickly. Please call the History Center at (716) 434-7433 for reservations and information.

The Family Night series began in 2016 and makes learning fun for the whole family. It takes its inspiration from the activities and unique interpretive topics we now offer in our children’s history programs. Family Nights are designed and presented by History Center staff and volunteers who create and offer both our children’s programming and adult presentations and tours.

The Frozen Niagara evening will offer a connection to the start of the hit movie “Frozen,” as we learn about harvesting ice with saws, picks and tongs to preserve winter’s bounty in the ice house in the days before refrigeration. Family activities for the evening will include conducting ice experiments and creating your own snow globe to take home.