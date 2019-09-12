Family Night - Follow the Drinking Gourd

The History Center's Family Nights include a pizza supper at 5:30pm for a nominal donation followed by a brief presentation and a hands-on activity appropriate for adults and children. The program concludes by 7:15pm.

This month, learn about the people, places, and things connected to the Underground Railroad in Niagara County. Hear the stories, learn code words, and make your own map of local Underground Railroad sites.

Pre-registration is required for all programs. Call 716-434-7433 for reservations.

Additional dates:

October 15 - The War of 1812 in Niagara County

November 19 - Final Trivia Answer: I Love Lucy, Star Trek, Brady Bunch, Dallas, Seinfeld

December 17 - A Baby Boomers' Christmas: Holiday Shopping in the 1950s and 1960s