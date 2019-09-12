Family Night - Final Trivia Answer

The History Center's Family Nights include a pizza supper at 5:30pm for a nominal donation followed by a brief presentation and a hands-on activity appropriate for adults and children. The program concludes by 7:15pm.

What was your favorite TV show growing up? Play a trivia game to test your knowledge of classic TV while the kids play a "Know Your Cartoons" matching game.

Pre-registration is required for all programs. Call 716-434-7433 for reservations.

Additional date:

December 17 - A Baby Boomers' Christmas: Holiday Shopping in the 1950s and 1960s