The History Center's Family Nights include a pizza supper at 5:30pm for a nominal donation followed by a brief presentation and a hands-on activity appropriate for adults and children. The program concludes by 7:15pm.

What did kids in the 1950s and 1960s want for Christmas? We'll look at newspaper ads for toys and clothes and reminisce about stores that are no longer there. Make a Christmas ornament reminiscent of the 1960s.

Pre-registration is required. Call 716-434-7433 for reservations.