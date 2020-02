Admission at the new Northland site for this event is Pay What You Wish, and includes an array of programming, including the mobile ArtCart, Art Baby Stroller Tours (ages 0-24 months), Drop-In Family Art Activities and Family Fun Tours (45 minutes). This month's session also includes a Story Time Family Workshop for ages 3-6 (10:30am-11:45am) and Yoga for Kids ages 2-9.