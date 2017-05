× 1 of 2 Expand ATA Dancing × 2 of 2 Expand ATA Games Prev Next

Join Academy of Theatre Arts and The ATA Theatre for entertainment, games, face painting, and more. Sing, dance, and play interactive games with ATA Students and see them perform some favorite selections from their 2016-2017 season!

The event takes place the Great Lawn at Canalside; weather permitting. FREE, with no registration required.