Quantcast

Family Fun Thursday!

to Google Calendar - Family Fun Thursday! - 2017-06-22 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family Fun Thursday! - 2017-06-22 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family Fun Thursday! - 2017-06-22 11:00:00 iCalendar - Family Fun Thursday! - 2017-06-22 11:00:00

Canalside 44 Prime St., Buffalo, New York 14202

×

1 of 4

Dansations Canalside

Dansations Canalside

×

2 of 4

teddy bear on head

teddy bear on head

×

3 of 4

Monkey See Reading

Monkey See Reading

×

4 of 4

Snow White

Snow White

Dansations kicks off WNY Family's "Family Fun Thursdays" 2017 lineup at 11am. Bring your favorite stuffed friend for a Teddy Bear Parade! Then enjoy fun-filled dance and exercise activities that will delight kids ages 2-5.

From noon to 1pm, Monkey See, Monkey Do Children's Bookstore brings their exciting programming to Canalside. Children will enjoy a hans-on craft and story time. And they will be very excited for a chance to meet Snow White!

 The event takes place the Great Lawn at Canalside; weather permitting. FREE, with no registration required.

Info

Canalside 44 Prime St., Buffalo, New York 14202 View Map

Children's Entertainment, Free Event, Outdoors

Visit Event Website

716-836-3486

to Google Calendar - Family Fun Thursday! - 2017-06-22 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family Fun Thursday! - 2017-06-22 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family Fun Thursday! - 2017-06-22 11:00:00 iCalendar - Family Fun Thursday! - 2017-06-22 11:00:00

Subscribe to our FREE Digital Issues!

Sign up to receive an email alert as soon as a new issue goes live.

Built with Metro Publisher™