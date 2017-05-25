Family Fun Thursday!

× 1 of 4 Expand Dansations Canalside × 2 of 4 Expand teddy bear on head × 3 of 4 Expand Monkey See Reading × 4 of 4 Expand Snow White Prev Next

Dansations kicks off WNY Family's "Family Fun Thursdays" 2017 lineup at 11am. Bring your favorite stuffed friend for a Teddy Bear Parade! Then enjoy fun-filled dance and exercise activities that will delight kids ages 2-5.

From noon to 1pm, Monkey See, Monkey Do Children's Bookstore brings their exciting programming to Canalside. Children will enjoy a hans-on craft and story time. And they will be very excited for a chance to meet Snow White!

The event takes place the Great Lawn at Canalside; weather permitting. FREE, with no registration required.