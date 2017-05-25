Family Fun Thursday!

1 of 4
Dansations kicks off WNY Family's "Family Fun Thursdays" 2017 lineup at 11am. Bring your favorite stuffed friend for a Teddy Bear Parade! Then enjoy fun-filled dance and exercise activities that will delight kids ages 2-5.
From noon to 1pm, Monkey See, Monkey Do Children's Bookstore brings their exciting programming to Canalside. Children will enjoy a hans-on craft and story time. And they will be very excited for a chance to meet Snow White!
The event takes place the Great Lawn at Canalside; weather permitting. FREE, with no registration required.
Info
Canalside 44 Prime St., Buffalo, New York 14202 View Map