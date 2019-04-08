× Expand I love NY Bond Lake Park in Ransomville Bond Lake Park in Ransomville

Learn about fun family activities around Niagara County you can enjoy during the warmer months.

The Niagara History Center will hold its monthly Family Night on Tuesday, April 16th from 5:30-7:00 PM. This month’s theme is “Family Fun in Niagara County.” Learn about all the different outdoor activities Niagara County has to offer just in time for the warmer months. State and County Parks will be discussed. These parks offer beaches, Frisbee Golf, fishing, hiking, swimming, and many other family- friendly activities. After, attendees can make a craft related to the nature found in Niagara County.

Admission to Family Night is free. We serve an optional pizza supper at 5:30 pm for a nominal donation, followed by the program at 6:00 PM. Family Nights are open to all, regardless of where you live.

Family Nights are a series of free-admission monthly programs and activities for families, but adults without children are welcome too. Each night has a theme based upon history that happened right here in Niagara County, expressed through activities all ages can share and enjoy.

Family Nights continue throughout the year. Presenters include History Center staff, re-enactors from the museum’s Step Back in Time Players, museum volunteers and facilitators from other community organizations.

Reservations are needed for Family Nights. Please call the History Center at (716) 434-7433 for reservations and information

Photo Caption: Bond Lake Park in Ransomville.