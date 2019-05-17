St. Francis of Assisi Parish is having its annual Family Fun Fest on Saturday, June 1 from noon until 9:00 PM at 70 Adam Street, Tonawanda 14150. Picnic food, including hot dogs, hamburgers and grilled shrimp, will be sold. There will be children’s games, a garden booth and a fantastic baked goods sale. Homemade chowder will be ready at 11:00 AM. The winning tickets for the theme tray raffle will be drawn at 7:15. The winners for the Super Raffle, with prizes including a golf outing for 4, lottery package, $300 and 7 other fabulous prizes, will be pulled at 8:15 PM. DJ Dick will provide entertainment from noon until 4:30 and Mid-Life Crisis will perform old and new favorites from 5:00 to 9:00 PM. All are welcome. Bring your family and have a wonderful time!
