Family Fun Community Event

South Park Community School 150 Southside Parkway, Buffalo, New York 14220

This event will include vendor displays, information resource tables and special activities for the students including goal setting and mentoring, Engineering for Kids, painting, a digital music production workshop, lacrosse and volleyball with PAL and swimming lessons. For parents there will be bingo games, and a special program – Healthy Cooking on a Budget. Free breakfast (9am) and lunch (11:30am) will be offered.

