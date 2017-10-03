Family Fun Community Event

This event will include vendor displays, information resource tables and special activities for the students including goal setting and mentoring, Engineering for Kids, painting, a digital music production workshop, lacrosse and volleyball with PAL and swimming lessons. For parents there will be bingo games, and a special program – Healthy Cooking on a Budget. Free breakfast (9am) and lunch (11:30am) will be offered.
South Park Community School 150 Southside Parkway, Buffalo, New York 14220 View Map
Free Event