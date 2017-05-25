Family Fest

St. Francis of Assisi Parish is having its annual Family Fun Fest in Saturday, June 10 from noon until 9:00 PM at 70 Adam Street, Tonawanda. Picnic food, including Krolick’s chicken, pulled pork, hot dogs, burgers and grilled shrimp will be available. There will be children’s games, a bounce house, garden booth and a fantastic baked goods sale. The drawing for the theme tray raffle will be at 7:15. The winning ticket for the Super Raffle, with prizes including a 50 inch TV, lottery package, $250 and 7 other prizes, will be drawn at 8 PM. Music will be provided by Switch Back and Slim Chance. All are welcome.