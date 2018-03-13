Family & Community Dance

Queen City Contra Dancers (QCCD) host a Family and Community Dance on Sunday, March 24th, from 3 – 5 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, located at the corner of West Ferry St. and Elmwood Ave. Admission is $10 per family or $5 per individual. We will have live music provided by local fiddler, Anne Maroney and tenor banjo and guitarist, Werner Ceusters. All dances are easy and are taught by dance leader/caller, Joe Kwiatkowski of Fredonia.

Dance events are open to all and are suitable for children of all ages and ability level. They are fun and easy to do, no special dance steps or moves to learn. Social dancing is a great opportunity for children, pre-teens and teens to make appropriate social connections and for homeschoolers to meet their physical education requirements in a safe, non-threatening, smoke and alcohol free environment. There will be members of QCCD in attendance to assist newcomers.

Other Family dances will be held June 24 and July 8, also at the Unitarian Universalist Church from 3 – 5 pm. Regular Contra dances are held here on the first and third Saturdays of most months. We welcome people of all ages to join us for these fun, easy and safe events. Visit www.qccd.org for more information. Queen City Contra Dancers are a 501.c3 not for profit whose mission is to preserve, promote and teach traditional dance and music.