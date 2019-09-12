The Family Center at West Side Community Services

West Side Community Services 161 Vermont Street, Buffalo, New York 14213

The Family Center is a new early childhood space at West Side Community Services that will host structured and unstructured programming for children ages 0 - 5 and their caretakers.

The event is FREE and will include our Imagination Playground, arts and crafts, developmental screenings, giveaways and raffles as well as open play in the play room. All participants will receive a free family membership to the Family Center for 2020.

Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.

Info

West Side Community Services 161 Vermont Street, Buffalo, New York 14213 View Map
Baby Friendly, Family Program, Free Event, Parents
