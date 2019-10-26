× Expand Steve Shoemaker Vintage train rides in Medina, NY

A fall foliage train tour is a leisurely, old-fashioned way to experience the beauty of autumn in New York State. These two-hour tours pass through wooded scenery and alongside the Erie Canal. Ride the rails on the vintage trains dating from 1947 to 1957 from Medina to Lockport and back.

Trains depart at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. from the Medina station at 530 West Avenue. Tickets are $36 for First Class and $18-$25 for Coach seating, add a lunch option for $16 more. All tickets include admission into the museum. Buy tickets online at https://www.medinarailroad.com/fall-foliage-train-rides