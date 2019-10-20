Fall Foliage Train Rides

Medina Railroad Museum 530 West Ave, Medina, New York 14103

A fall foliage train tour is a leisurely, old-fashioned way to experience the beauty of autumn in New York State. These two-hour tours pass through wooded scenery and alongside the Erie Canal. Ride the rails on the vintage trains dating from 1947 to 1957 from Medina to Lockport and back.

Trains depart at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. from the Medina station at 530 West Avenue. Tickets are $36 for First Class and $18-$25 for Coach seating, add a lunch option for $16 more. All tickets include admission into the museum. Buy tickets online at https://www.medinarailroad.com/fall-foliage-train-rides

Additional dates: October 26 & 27

Medina Railroad Museum 530 West Ave, Medina, New York 14103
585-798-6106
