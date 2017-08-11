Fall Foliage Excursion

Enjoy the changing seasons the old fashioned way on this autumn excursion! The purchase of a first class ticket on this two hour trip will include a meal served in complimentary Tupperware and reusable insulated Medina Railroad Museum lunch bag. For the full vintage experience, lunch can also be added to coach seating.

Trains depart at 11am and 2pm.

Museum admission is included with the purchase of an excursion ticket.