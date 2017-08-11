Quantcast

Fall Foliage Excursion

to Google Calendar - Fall Foliage Excursion - 2017-10-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Foliage Excursion - 2017-10-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Foliage Excursion - 2017-10-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Fall Foliage Excursion - 2017-10-07 10:00:00

Medina Railroad Museum 530 West Ave, Medina, New York 14103

Enjoy the changing seasons the old fashioned way on this autumn excursion! The purchase of a first class ticket on this two hour trip will include a meal served in complimentary Tupperware and reusable insulated Medina Railroad Museum lunch bag. For the full vintage experience, lunch can also be added to coach seating.

Trains depart at 11am and 2pm.

Museum admission is included with the purchase of an excursion ticket.

Info
Medina Railroad Museum 530 West Ave, Medina, New York 14103 View Map
Museum Event
585-798-6106
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Fall Foliage Excursion - 2017-10-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Foliage Excursion - 2017-10-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Foliage Excursion - 2017-10-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Fall Foliage Excursion - 2017-10-07 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Fall Foliage Excursion - 2017-10-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Foliage Excursion - 2017-10-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Foliage Excursion - 2017-10-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Fall Foliage Excursion - 2017-10-14 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Fall Foliage Excursion - 2017-10-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Foliage Excursion - 2017-10-21 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Foliage Excursion - 2017-10-21 10:00:00 iCalendar - Fall Foliage Excursion - 2017-10-21 10:00:00
Subscribe to our FREE Digital Issues!

Sign up to receive an email alert as soon as a new issue goes live.

Built with Metro Publisher™