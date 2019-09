× Expand Boys & Girls Club of Elma, Marilla & Wales Fall Craft & Vendor Fair 2019 Flyer

This is the Club's 2nd Annual Fall Craft & Vendor Fair. It is free admission and open to the public. Come check out all the fun: Vendors & Crafters, Basket Raffle, Disney World Tickets Raffle, Bake Sale, Hot Dog/Pizza/Snack Stand, Kids Crafts, Activities and Face Painting. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Elma, Marilla & Wales.