× Expand Botanical Gardens Fairy Houses

Enter the Botanical Gardens’ enchanted forest for some fun with mystical friends at The Fairy & Gnome Festival, which takes place May 4 from 10am to 4:30pm. Activities will include fairy-themed crafts and activities, a magical scavenger hunt, and Fairy and Gnome House viewing.

Scout groups, classrooms, families, individuals, neighborhoods and teams have been busy, as part of a contest, constructing original houses, gardens, campgrounds - or wherever they think fairies and gnomes spend their time - from natural or natural-looking materials. All entries will be on display from May 4 through May 20, and winners will be chosen at the Festival.

Mama Earth will entertain guests with 30-minute Fairy Shows featuring music, sing-alongs and interactive instrument playing in the Main Palm Dome at 11:30am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm and 2:30pm. Nick Presents Magic will also be part of the fun with shows at 11am and 1pm, with balloon animals between shows.

Attendees who wear a fairy or gnome costume will receive $1 off Gardens’ admission.

The Fairy Garden Make-It Take-It Workshop is also part of the Festival, and will be offered at 9:30am or 2pm on May 4. Kids ages 5-12 with great imaginations are encouraged to create their own miniature garden for fairies or gnomes. This artistic workshop will use found and natural materials to ensure fairies and gnomes will feel right at home. A parent or guardian is encouraged to help their child create a home for their mythical friends. There is a separate fee for the workshop. Pre-registration is required as space is limited.

For more details visit www.buffalogardens.com or call 716-827-1584.