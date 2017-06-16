Explore & More at Canalside

Free outdoor fun at Canalside means Explore & More's "Family Fun Fridays," beginning June 23rd, 11am - 2pm. Each week we will celebrate a different educational play zone area of the new Museum at Canalside with crafts, games and activities. Below is a list of this summer's themes and days.

(Please note: There is no Family Fun Friday on July 28 or August 4 due to Canalside festivals, but those dates are replaced with two Sundays, July 9 and August 27.)

June 23: Farm-to-Fork

June 30: Driving Buffalo’s Dreams

July 7: Playing Together

July 9: Recycled Creations (Sunday)

July 14: Rooftop Garden

July 21: Building Buffalo

July 28: OFF

August 4: OFF

August 11: Tinkering

August 18: Moving Water

August 25: Fine Arts Day

August 27: Imagination Playground (Sunday)

September 1: Being Good Neighbors

These great programs are FREE to you thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, Wegmans and WNY Immediate Care.