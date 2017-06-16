Explore & More at Canalside

Free outdoor fun at Canalside means Explore & More's "Family Fun Fridays," beginning June 23rd, 11am - 2pm. Each week we will celebrate a different educational play zone area of the new Museum at Canalside with crafts, games and activities. Below is a list of this summer's themes and days.
(Please note: There is no Family Fun Friday on July 28 or August 4 due to Canalside festivals, but those dates are replaced with two Sundays, July 9 and August 27.)
June 23: Farm-to-Fork
June 30: Driving Buffalo’s Dreams
July 7: Playing Together
July 9: Recycled Creations (Sunday)
July 14: Rooftop Garden
July 21: Building Buffalo
July 28: OFF
August 4: OFF
August 11: Tinkering
August 18: Moving Water
August 25: Fine Arts Day
August 27: Imagination Playground (Sunday)
September 1: Being Good Neighbors
These great programs are FREE to you thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, Wegmans and WNY Immediate Care.