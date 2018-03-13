The New York Power Authority (NYPA) is encouraging visitors of all ages to participate in a sculpture contest which will be one of the featured activities at its “Every Day is Earth Day” celebration, Saturday, April 14th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Niagara Power Vista, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston, N.Y. The sculptures should be made of recyclable materials, such as egg and milk cartons, newspapers, toilet paper rolls, plastic grocery bags, and brought to the Power Vista during the event. Artists are encouraged to be as creative and imaginative as possible, and to draw inspiration from the world around them.

The event will feature many “green-themed” activities, along with exhibitors and crafts. Enjoy the original environmental songs performed by The Greenheart band on solar-powered instruments, crafts, face painting, seed planting and other green-themed activities along with free rides on the Niagara Scenic Trolley between the Niagara Power Vista and Gorge Discovery Center during the event.

In addition to Earth Day activities, guests are invited to enjoy the all-new state-of-the-art exhibits at the Niagara Power. Visitors can take a seat in a 4-D theatre virtual roller coaster ride, create a transmission distribution system on a one-of-a-kind transmission grid table, build a dam or simulate the coordination of power across the state during bad weather.

Parking and admission are free at the Power Vista. For more information, contact the Niagara Project Power Vista at 716-286-6661 or visit http://www.nypa.gov/niagarapowervista for a complete schedule of activities.