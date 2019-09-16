Enchanted Forest

Imagine a night-time walk along trails lined with glowing jack-o-lanterns, where forest animals magically become human-sized and tell you about their life in the woods. This family-program is unique, fun, and engaging. Cider and a snack after the event round out the evening.

Pre-registration reservations are required; no tickets will be sold at the door. Pre-registration with payment is necessary to reserve a specific time slot from 6pm to 8:48pm. Tours begin every 8 minutes. The program takes place rain or shine. $10 per person; children under 3 are FREE. To register visit buffaloaudbon.org