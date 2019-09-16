Enchanted Forest

Audubon Community Nature Center 1600 Riverside Rd, Jamestown, New York 14701

Children and grownups enjoy a campfire, walk trails with luminaries, meet animals who can talk and tell you about their lives, then have refreshments and crafts inside. Walks start at 6pm and go out every 10 minutes through 8pm. $12 Adults; $6 children 3-15; FREE for 2 and under. Prepaid reservations required. Call 716-569-2345 during business hours or register online at www.auduboncnc.org/enchantedforest

Halloween, Nature & Outdoors
716-569-2345
